Warrant And Felony Charge For Man Who Smashed Windows at Hoeven’s Fargo Office

FARGO, N.D. — A Christmas Eve arrest warrant issued for the man seen on video taking an ax to smash windows of North Dakota Senator John Hoeven’s office in the sky way in downtown Fargo

Cass County prosecutors have charged Thomas Starks of Lisbon with felony criminal mischief.

Police identified Starks from the security video, where they say he is seen walking up stairs into the skyway to the entrance of Hoeven’s office.

You can see the man striking the secure lock system before striking the windows with the ax.

The vandalism was discovered Monday morning.