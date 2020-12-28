“From the Meadow” exhibition at Spirit Room pays tribute to artist’s childhood home

Kimberly Kenyon's shows memories from her childhood through acrylic painting

FARGO, N.D. – An artist’s exhibition at Spirit Room sends a “love note to home” through her acrylic paintings.

Kimberly Kenyon is a visual artist who was living and working as a graphic designer in the FM area.

Her exhibition “From the Meadow” pays tribute to her youth and childhood home.

She recently moved back to the old house in Erhard in Otter Tail County, Minnesota.

It was also her great grandfather’s.

Kenyon says she grew up having no hot water or kitchen sink.

She and her siblings would have drawing contests, play in the woods and make music to fill their time.

“She grew up in the country with six kids, so they didn’t really interact much with other people. She was basically drawing on the memories and nostalgia of what that home brings to her,” says Spirit Room’s gallery manager Hollie DeFrancisco.

The mother of two also features a portrait of her daughter, Tully, in the collection.

“From the Meadow” will be on display, with some pieces up for purchase until Saturday.