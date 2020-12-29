Kraus named UND Aerospace dean

Robert Kraus

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A new dean has been named at the University of North Dakota’s John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences.

Robert Kraus is associate dean of flight and operations at Kent State University. He is a retired Air Force colonel.

Kraus says he’s excited about the opportunities at UND Aerospace and says one of those opportunities is the expansion of the unmanned aerial systems research and development.

Kraus starts January 15th. Current Dean Paul Lindseth is returning to his position as a professor in the Aviation Department.