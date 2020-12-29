LIVE: Local Theater’s New Years Live Stream Supports Suicide Prevention In The Valley

"Cabaret for a Cause" Performs Dec. 29th & 31st

You can catch a New Years show from the safety of your own home all while supporting suicide prevention efforts here in the Metro.

Act Up Theater is hosting “Cabaret for a Cause” performances Tuesday night and New Year’s Eve.

The shows stream on Facebook Live starting at 7 p.m.

The show will be a mix of songs, acting and comedy featuring former Act Up performers.

The group is accepting donations for the The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

They will fund mental health research, prevention education, advocacy and support for loss survivors.

That cause will also be a theme throughout the show.

Act Up board member Tanya Fraizer says, “The music, both tonight and on New Year’s Eve, the songs are both, the songs are centered on the idea of hope and emotion.”

Click here for access the live streams for each night of performances.