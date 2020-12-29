UND Hockey’s Series With Omaha Postponed

Series will now be played Jan. 29-30 in Omaha

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey returns to the ice fresh off its holiday break as the top team in the NCHC after leaving the pod with the best record, however getting to build on that momentum will have to wait another week.

UND’s series set to begin on Thursday on the road against Omaha has been pushed back to January 29th and 30th after the Mavericks had a COVID-19 outbreak.

The postponement gives the Fighting Hawks a chance to open up the second half of conference play at home against the Mavs next weekend. An opportunity the Hawks are ready for when it comes.

“Control your attitude. Control your work ethic and control the choices you make every single day,” head coach Brad Berry said. “Those three things and our guys have been doing that. It doesn’t deviate from what were doing and our mindset. It’s just ‘hey you have to be ready when that series is on.'”

“Keep it going and practicing hard. Looking forward to what we can and that’s games next weekend at the Ralph,” forward Jasper Weatherby said. “That’s still on the schedule. For us, that’s our goal. If we can stay healthy, stay safe and keep those games on, it’s something to look ahead to right there.”

“Now being out of it, reality hits and this is a possibility throughout the year,” forward Gavin Hain said. “We were prepared and wanted to play this weekend but its just something we have to deal with it.”

Those next two games at the Ralph will be the first played there since February.