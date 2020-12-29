Winter storm hits Midwest, worst weather expected south of Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO – A strong winter storm has begun making its way across the upper Midwest, creating treacherous travel conditions and spurring warnings urging people to stay off the roads.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

By Tuesday morning, snow was so heavy in western Nebraska that Interstates 80 and 76 were closed in both directions after several accidents.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southeast North Dakota, west-central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. Three inches of snow or more is expected.