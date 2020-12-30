Person of interest in Grand Forks death arrested in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KVRR) – A man considered a person of interest in the death of a man whose body was found at a Grand Forks hotel has been arrested in Crookston.

Police say 28-year-old Vincent Chase Villarreal was taken into custody Wednesday morning at the North Acres Estates trailer park in Crookston.

Villarreal is a person of interest in the death of Jeffrey Allen Shulzitski, whose body was found Dec. 5 at the Grand Forks Budget Inn Express.

Police say 38-year-old Jose Angel DeLeon of Crookston was also arrested on matters related to probation.