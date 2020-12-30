Police arrest man for DUI after car collides with train in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – A man was arrested for DUI after the car he was driving collided with a train in downtown Fargo.

Police were called to the crash at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near Main Avenue & Broadway.

When officers arrived, they found 39 year-old John Ochwal of Fargo sitting in the car alone in the driver seat. Police say there were no apparent injuries, but Ochwal was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Ochwal was arrested for DUI and DUI test refusal and transported to the Cass County Jail.