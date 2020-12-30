Two Minot B-52’s sent to Middle East

Minot Air Force Base B-52 is refueled in the Middle East. Dec. 30, 2020.

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR) – Two B-52H bombers from Minot Air Force Base have been deployed to the Middle East as part of a mission to discourage Iran from escalating attacks on the one-year anniversary of the death of an Iranian military leader.

According to U.S. Central Command, the B-52’s “made a deliberate appearance in the Middle East to underscore the U.S. military’s commitment to regional security and demonstrate a unique ability to rapidly deploy overwhelming combat power on short notice.”

Sunday is the one-year anniversary of the death of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike by the U.S. in Baghdad.

“We are ready and able to respond to any aggression directed at Americans or our interests,” said Gen. Frank McKenzie, Commander, U.S. Central Command.

“We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack.”

This mission is the third bomber deployment into CENTCOM’s area of operation in the last 45 days.