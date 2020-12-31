Local virtual event lets you ring in the new year from the comfort of your home

The event starts at 10:30pm.

FARGO, N.D.- Broadway Square is hosting a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza for those looking to bring in the new year at home.

Still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Years Eve is another celebration that will not look the same this year.

Broadway Square in Fargo wanted to provide the F-M community the experience of welcoming a new year from the comfort of their home.

“Trying to make it as free, accessible and appealing to all demographics and age groups,” Broadway Square Manager Ana Rusness-Petersen said.

They partnered with the Boiler Room, The Chef’s Table, The Downtown Community Partnership, Livewire and the North Dakota Film Society.

“Through the Boiler room we’re offering pre-order meals that can be picked up today. The skating rink will be open from noon to nine, so that’s kind of the one in person component to this. We have a playlist from the DCP that they curated specifically for this event,” Rusness-Petersen said.

The North Dakota Film Society also put together a list of recommended movies both family friendly and romantic that people can enjoy while they say goodbye to the year.

The manager of Broadway Square Ana Rusness-Petersen says it’s important to celebrate the beginning of a new year and all the possibilities that lie ahead.

“Even amidst COVID and potential loneliness and not knowing what the next year is going to bring. This is a fun, festive way to kind of get together and still hopefully connect even with all that out there,” Rusness-Petersen said.

She also says that while the goal is to make this experience as close to the New Year’s Eve experience as possible, they also want to highlight the need of local businesses.

“Local restaurants and businesses have had a really hard year in 2020. And are really reliant on local support,” Rusness-Petersen said.

Click here for the link to the event.