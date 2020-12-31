Minnesota Supreme Court rules ‘revenge porn’ not protected speech

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the state’s revenge porn law, ruling that sharing nude images of a person without their consent is not constitutionally protected free speech.

The unanimous ruling reverses an order by the state Court of Appeals, which struck down a 2016 law that made it a crime to publish, sell or disseminate private explicit images and videos without the person’s consent.

The ruling means that outstanding cases that were on hold for about a year can now be prosecuted.

The challenge to the state law followed the 2017 conviction of a man, who was found guilty of felony non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.