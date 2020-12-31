North Dakota medical marijuana program growing faster than expected

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – More people are participating in North Dakota’s Medical Marijuana program than the state health officials expected.

State Medical Marijuana Director Jason Wahl says that about 4,400 patients are enrolled in the program. Wahl earlier projected about 4000 patients by the summer of 2021.

Wahl attributes some of the increase to the addition of more medical conditions allowed to be treated with medical marijuana. He says the Legislature also agreed to allow physicians’ assistants to complete medical certification forms.

The state has medical marijuana manufacturing facilities in Fargo and Bismarck, along with eight distribution centers.