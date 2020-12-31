Sanford Health to open new Children’s Safety Store

The store is located inside Sanford Children's Southwest Clinic on 13th Avenue South in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health is opening a new Children’s Safety Store to help prevent childhood injuries across Fargo-Moorhead.

The center opens January 4th and will educate parents on how to create a safe environment for their children.

Items like bike helmets, car seats and life jackets are available at cost, which makes them more affordable than ones sold at general retailers.

Those at Sanford say the center is an important addition to the community because it provides parents with the education on how to properly use and install injury prevention products.

“It’s just a really good place to learn about the products instead of just going and picking random stuff off the shelf. When we have our educators here, they can answer all their questions for them,” Sanford Health Community Programs Manager Beth Oestreich said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 80 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly.