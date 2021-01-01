Fargo AMVets invites members to celebrate the New Year with food and drinks

Post Commander Mark Wagemann says they had over 40 people stop by for food and drinks

FARGO, N.D.- Fargo AMVets welcomes the new year with a celebration.

Post Commander Mark Wagemann says 2020 was a hard year because he lost a lot of members.

Most of them Wagemann says died of old age.

He adds there’s no better way to welcome in the New Year than with a celebration.

Wagemann says the event this year looks different amid COVID-19, but they’re excited to hopefully be able to bring everyone back to the post.

“A lot of our members are older, so they have been staying home, they haven’t been coming in because they’re older, and the COVID. It hasn’t been the same, we haven’t had the number of people in here, enjoying our facility,” Post Commander for the Fargo AMVets Mark Wagemann says.

Wagemann says they had over 40 people stop by for food and drinks.