Heaven Hamling the Stairway to NDSU Women’s Basketball’s Hot Start

Hamling leads the team in points through first six games

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State women’s basketball have come out of the gate hot. Finishing the non-conference slate with a 5-1 record tied for the most wins to start a season since 2007..

It’s earned them the 19th ranking in the mid-major poll for the third consecutive week and a lot of the success can be chalked up to the play of transfer guard Heaven Hamling.

After sitting out all of last season coming in from Stephen F Austin. Hamling has taken the opportunity and run with it.

Starting all six games this season the Grand Rapids native has only been held to single digit points in one game. In her bison debut against Northern Iowa , she scored a season high 20 points and has led the team in scoring ever since.

Head coach Jory Collins says all the success comes from instinct.

“She is a basketball junkie. Her feel for the game and situations and just the awareness of what’s going on on the floor is just pretty special,” Collins said. With that she is talented and skilled. She can get to the rim and finish. Has a really good mid range game. She’s also a terrific three point shooter. She’s still working on things as far as being a point guard in communication and getting us organized but her talent level is still pretty good.”

“Overall as a group we just stick together really well and the coaches prepare you for what’s going to be ahead of us,” Hamling said. “They give us great scouts and just going off of that sticking to the game plan it all works out well.”

The Bison open up conference play on the road this weekend against Western Illinois. The Leathernecks have a 1-7 record this season but have owned this series — in the past winning 12 of the last 13 contests and the last six in Macomb.

To see if NDSU can end the streak, the game is available on the Leathernecks Athletics website Saturday and Sunday with a 1 p.m. tip.