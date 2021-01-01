Missing Wahpeton woman may be in Fargo
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Wahpeton Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing Wahpeton woman.
Janet Faye Nelson, 66, was last heard from at approximately noon Thursday.
Nelson was on her way to Fargo in a Maroon 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with North Dakota License plate 369AXD.
Her cell phone was last located in Fargo at 1:36 a.m. Friday.
If you have any information or have seen her vehicle, contact your local Law Enforcement or the Wahpeton Police Department at 701-642-7777.
Nelson is a white female with short brown hair, Brown eyes, 5’4” tall, and 155 lbs.