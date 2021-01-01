Play Of The Week Nominees: January 1st

Central Cass and West Fargo Boy's Basketball duke it out for the POTW

FARGO, ND – (KVRR) The latest Chris Heise High School Play of The Week Nominees came from E.D.C. boy’s Basketball games.

Senior day wasn’t the only thing Josh Dixon might remember about Thursday’s game against May Port CG. The upperclassman wracked up 31 points in the Squirrels’ win but the signature moments came on two blocks in the paint.

Over a week before at Fargo Davies, the Eagles were the ones honoring their elder class-men. But it was West Fargo that walked away with the win thanks in part to Carson Hegerle’s paint prowess. The junior drew a foul as he finished an acrobatic layup that kept the Packers in front.

Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.