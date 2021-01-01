The F-M community discusses goals for the new year

Many people say setting realistic goals helps, but remember not to be too hard on yourself.

FARGO, N.D.- “New year, new me” seems to be the phrase that goes around every year on January 1st.

“Yeah, just trying to be a bit more healthy. We’ve been spending a lot of time inside at home, so trying to just get out a bit more and do some more hiking,” Fargo’s Lindsay Boyd said.

It’s the general consensus of most people… to be healthy, but with 2020’s hardships some just want this year to be better than the last.

“I hope we can turn the corner with the pandemic and everyone heads in the right direction. To see the mall fill again and be able to go out to restaurants and just enjoy each other’s company and function in society,” Norcross, Minnesota’s Jolene Vipond said.

For Boyd, she says she is excited to get back into the classroom and teach again.

“We’re actually going to be going back full-time in-person, so it’ll be interesting to see how that goes and hopefully we’ll be able to stay safe and keep our distance enough. So, just continuing to be innovative and creative and helping to keep kids motivated and excited about learning in school through all this,” Boyd said.

With the new year even students are eager to get back into in-person learning.

“I had my classes online. I don’t ever want to have that happen again. It’s very boring, it’s hard to concentrate and you lose track of what you’re supposed to be doing at a particular time too. I don’t want that to happen again. I prefer to have in person classes. It’s far better for me to learn better that way,” Fargo’s Joseph Olaoye said.

For people without new year’s resolutions, others encourage something a bit simpler.

“We need a lot more kindness all over, every state, every part of the nation we need a lot more kindness amongst everybody,” Vipond said.

Many people say setting realistic goals helps … but remember not to be too hard on yourself.