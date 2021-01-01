West Fargo VFW hosts annual pancake feed on New Years Day

The bar provides warm meals for free-will donations to raise funds that will go back into the community.

WEST FARGO, N.D.- The West Fargo VFW keeps its traditions of giving back to the community alive.

The organization holds an annual pancake feed on the first day of the year to fill people up with some delicious eggs, sausage and, of course, pancakes.

“The more money we can get in this place the more we can get back to the community and to youth organizations and to the veterans. We give donations to other non profit organizations we give a lot to the VA places like that need help too so that’s what we’re all about,” says West Fargo VFW Commander Mark Paler.

The event also gave guests the opportunity to buy two dollar raffle tickets for a chance to win steaks, pork chops and bacon.