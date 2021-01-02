Essentia Health welcomes first baby of 2021

FARGO, N.D. — Essentia Health welcomed the first baby born in Fargo in 2021 at 8:20 a.m. on January 1, 2021.

Yair Patricio Castillo entered the world with a full head of dark hair, weighing eight pounds two ounces and was 21 ½ inches long.

Yair’s parents are Juanita Reyes and Pascual Castillo Jr. of Ada, Minnesota. He joins siblings Guillermo, 8, and Jovanko, 6, at home. Guillermo and Jovanko can’t wait to welcome Yair home in a couple of days and have been using FaceTime to meet their new brother.

Due on December 26th, the thought of being the first baby born in 2021 hadn’t really crossed their minds until labor was really starting to progress. “Being the New Year’s baby didn’t really even occur to us,” says dad and mom noted, “It will be a pretty cool story for him growing up.”