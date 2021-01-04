First 2021 baby in Jamestown is son of frontline workers

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) – Two frontline workers are the parents of the first baby born at Jamestown Regional Medical Center in 2021.

Jalen Denning Breitbach was born at 3:12 p.m. on Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

The proud parents are Makenzie and Alex Breitbach who just moved to Rugby from Jamestown.

Makenzie is a registered nurse at JRMC and Alex is a state trooper with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Jalen’s big brother is two-year-old Reece.