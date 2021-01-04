Report: Wentz Seeking Trade From Philadelphia

Former Bison QB was benched with four games left in the season

PHILADELPHIA, PA. — The Philadelphia Eagles ended its season with a 4-11-1 record and the only team in the NFC East not having a chance to win the division on the final day of the season. With the off-season beginning, it’s time to figure out the future of quarterback Carson Wentz.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Wentz plans to ask for a trade after being benched last month and the relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is fractured beyond repair.

Wentz declined to discuss the issue, however Pederson is confident it can all turnaround.

“The relationship is good. It’s fine. It’s something that we’re going to continue to build upon and listen I know Carson is disappointed,” Pederson said. “It’s not the season he had anticipated. It’s not the season I had anticipated as the head coach. There is a lot of moving parts. Its not about one guy here. It takes all of us.”

“I don’t think it’s a secret that we moved up for him because of what we thought about him,” general manager Howiw Roseman said. “As a person. As a player. We gave him that extension because of the same things. When you have players like that they are like fingers on your hands. You can’t even imagine that they’re not a part of you, that they’re not here.”

In the same report, the Birds remains firm in keeping Wentz however teams including the Indianapolis Colts with his former offensive coordinator, Frank Reich have shown interest.