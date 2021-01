Boys’ Hockey: Grand Forks Red River Improves to 5-1 With Win Over Davies

RoughRiders beat the Eagles 4-2

FARGO, N.D. — Two 4-1 teams battled it out Tuesday night on the ice at Farmers Union Insurance Arena.

The defending state champions, Grand Forks Red River, made their first trip to Fargo and knocked off Davies 4-2.

Cooper Freije scored a first and second period goal for the RoughRiders.

The winners host Sheyenne on Friday. Davies goes on the road to Grafton-Park River.