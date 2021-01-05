Burgum announces streamlined spill reporting system

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum says North Dakota has a more efficient system to report oil spills and other releases involving hazardous materials.

“This simplified system gives producers and the public a one-stop option for reporting hazardous material spills instead of having to report spills to multiple state agencies” Burgum said.

Burgum says planning began in 2018. Last January, HazConnect was awarded a state contract to begin work on the project.

The new reporting system can be accessed at spill.nd.gov or by calling 1-833-99SPILL (1-833-997-7455).