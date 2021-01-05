Casey’s launches campaign to help support schools across 16 states

Throughout January, people can round up their purchases and all the money will be going to schools projects and other initiatives.

ANKENY, Iowa – Casey’s kicks off a month long campaign to support teachers and students.

The convenience store chain is partnering with LIFEWTR to help K-12 public and private schools across 16 states including North Dakota.

Company leaders say that especially amid the pandemic, schools are faced with unprecedented challenges that have forced them to adapt quickly.

“Whether it’s a rural community or a suburban community, all communities universally have schools and those schools support parents, support teachers, and support families,” Casey’s Communications Director Katie Petru said.

One dollar will also be donated to the campaign for every online or in person purchase of a LIFEWTR brand drink and a slice of pizza from Casey’s.