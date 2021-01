Central Cass’s Dixon Wins High School Play of the Week

Dixon's blocks against May-Port-CG won 52 percent of the vote

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Central Cass’s Josh Dixon.

The Squirrels took home just over 51 percent of the votes. Dixon added two blocks along with 31 points on senior night in a win.

Congrats to Dixon and the Squirrels for taking home the win.