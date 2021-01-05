Maalouf Out as Special Teams Coordinator with Vikings

Spent two years in the position

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings are making a change..Head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf’s contract will be not be renewed.

The unit struggled all season finishing 21st in the league. Out of 32 teams, the Vikes were 30th in field goal percentage , 31st in field goals made, 29th in punt return yards allowed, 30th in punt return yards and 43.5 yards per punt averaged was third worst.

Maalouf held the position since 2018 who took over when Mike Priefer left for Cleveland.