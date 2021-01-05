Minnesota trooper assaulted after Brooklyn Center crash

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota state trooper who was attacked by a driver at the scene of a crash in Brooklyn Center managed to subdue the suspect with the help of a Taser and a passing motorist.

The attack happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after the trooper stopped to investigate a single vehicle crash. The suspect, a 38-year-old Zimmerman man, is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree assault.

Authorities say the trooper was eventually able to detain the man after the unidentified motorist stopped to assist.

Both the trooper and suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday