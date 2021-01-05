Sheriff says Clay County’s new bodycams are success

Clay Co. Sheriff Mark Empting with new bodycam

MOORHEAD (KVRR/KFGO) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is one of the latest area law enforcement agencies to obtain body cameras.

Sheriff Mark Empting says 22 officer-worn cameras were ordered last fall at a cost of $44,500 and have been in use for about a month.

Empting says deputies seem to like them with “zero complaints.”

The bodycams are integrated with patrol vehicles so when emergency lights are activated, the camera comes on immediately.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski says the department is on track to have body cameras by late May. A request for proposals will be going out Wednesday.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his department has 52 bodycams. Training will be required before the cameras are used.

Police in Hawley are also using body cameras. Dilworth police have had the cameras for five years.

Police in West Fargo use dash cams in all squad cars. There are no current plans to get body cameras.

Moorhead police are not using body cams, but the equipment is in the department’s future budget plans.