UND Hockey Not Ruling Out Games Before Next Scheduled Series On Jan. 15

HC Brad Berry said "there is an openness" from the NCHC to move games around

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Another week. Another postponed series for North Dakota hockey as its home opener with Omaha was rescheduled for February 19th and 20th at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

However, there could be some pucks flying for the Fighting Hawks even sooner.

The next series scheduled on the Hawks calendar is January 15th and 16th against Denver. For the second half of the season the NCHC is divided into two divisions.

UND falls in the west and would have to keep its games between Colorado College, Denver and the Mavericks. As far as when those could be played is still wide open.

“The league and (Athletic Director) Bill Chaves, (Associate A.D.) Erik Martinson are very proactive on trying for us to play here shortly, so we haven’t given up on playing in the short term,” Berry said. “There is some openness with in our league, within our athletic department, with in the different programs of the NCHC of figuring out ways for the healthy programs to play. All healthy programs playing at this point in time. We know that the next week, two weeks, two months. We don’t know what’s down the road. We do know exactly where we are right now.”

The Hawks left the Omaha pod leading the NCHC after ten games.