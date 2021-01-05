Wentz Needs Time to Decide on Future in Philadelphia

Was benched the final four games of the season

PHILADELPHIA, PA. — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz needs time away to think about his future with the organization. The 2016 number two overall pick hopes the relationship won’t come to an end.

The former Bison was benched the final four games of the season. Both sides have not discussed anything further.

General manager Howie Roseman has said the Birds are not planning on trading Wentz right now.

If traded by March 19th, it would count towards $33.8 in dead cap space. It increases to $43.8 million because of bonuses if it comes after.

Wentz has not spoken publicly since his benching.