Arrest made after fire set outside Essentia Hospital in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A man is jailed, accused of intentionally setting a fire outside Essentia Hospital in Fargo.

Police and firefighters responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday where they found a burning garbage can next to the Emergency Department entrance on the east side of the hospital.

The fire was quickly put out however smoke filled the lobby and firefighters had to ventilate the area.

Police arrested a suspect who witnesses said started the fire with lighter fluid and a lighter.

39-year old Francis Perez is facing charges of endangering by fire, possession of methamphetamine, and carrying a concealed weapon.