City of Fargo monitoring “credible threats” related to violence at U.S. Capitol

FARGO, N.D. – A statement from the City of Fargo says Fargo Police is monitoring “credible threats and suspicious behavior” related to protestors storming the U.S. Capitol.

Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney and Police Chief David Zibolski have been in contact “to ensure readiness.” The chief has also been communicating with the FBI “in a proactive measure to ensure local law enforcement has been provided with critical information from federal authorities.”

“The Fargo Police Department respects every person’s right to peacefully assemble and protest but is prepared to work collaboratively with the community to keep residents safe,” the City of Fargo said in a statement.

Anyone can report suspicious behavior by calling 911, texting FARGOPD and your tip to 847411 of by downloading the department’s Tip 411 app.