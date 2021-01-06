Local members of Congress react to insurrection at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — Politicians from both sides of the aisle across Minnesota and North Dakota took to social media to condemn the actions of those who stormed our nation’s Capitol.

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota wrote: “Respectful disagreement is fundamental to our democracy. The violence that we’re seeing, especially toward law enforcement, is unacceptable.”

Sen. John Hoeven and Congressman Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota also took to Twitter to condemn the violence and express their gratitude for Capitol Police and law enforcement.

In a statement, Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said the violence at our nation’s Capitol is disgusting. He continued on to say, “To those who are scared, remain calm. To those who are angry, know there will be justice. To those continuing to incite violence, leave. You are not welcome here.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said in a Tweet he supports the right to peacefully protest but the violence is “reprehensible and does not represent American values.”

The North Dakota Democratic-NPL released a statement saying North Dakota GOP conspiracy theories encouraged the attempted coup on the Capitol.

After wishing for the safety of Sen. Cramer, Sen. Hoeven, and Rep. Armstrong, Democratic-NPL Executive Director Michael Taylor wrote, “Every single Republican who shouted about widespread fraud for which they have absolutely no evidence, stoked the fire that is now exploding.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said she’s committed to finishing the job started today, referring to the Electoral College vote count. She added, “Anarchy will not prevail. Democracy will.”