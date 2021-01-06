No charges against former Deputy Police Chief Osmundson

Todd Osmundson is retired from the Fargo Police Department

FARGO, N.D (KVRR) — Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick says no criminal charges will be filed against former Deputy Police Chief Todd Osmundson.

That decision was made after an independent investigation done by the BCI.

Osmundson was still with the Fargo Police Department at the time of the downtown riot on May 30.

He was dressed in civilian clothing and among those taking part in the protest.

Some argued that he should be charged for his actions that night.