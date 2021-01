Fargo Force Take Over USHL’s Best Record With Win Over Waterloo

Force Beat Waterloo 4-2

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force returned to Scheels Arena Thursday night for their first meeting with the Waterloo Blackhawks.

The Force jumped out to a two goal lead after one with goals from Tristan Broz and Jeremy Davidson.

Blackhawks would score two but Erik Bargholtz and Cody Monds sealed the win for Fargo, getting the 5-2 victory.

The team returns to action Saturday against the Lancers in Omaha.