Heitkamp: Remove Trump now

MANDAN, N.D. (KVRR) – Former North Dakota U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says President Trump needs to be removed from office.

“Absolutely” Heitkamp said in an interview with KVRR News.

“This is not a normal time. Anyone who thinks this is a normal time, recalculate your thinking and think about whether that person should be allowed to sit behind the resolute desk with the nuclear codes at their fingertips.”

“It’s time to hold him accountable” Heitkamp said. “If we don’t, this becomes normalized behavior.”

Heitkamp made the remarks as a growing number of congressional members called on the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.

At least one Republican, Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, is calling for Trump’s removal. Kinzinger said “the president is unfit. And the president is unwell.”