Update: Multiple agencies investigating ATM thefts

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Thieves using a pickup and a chain have made off with two ATMs in three North Dakota counties in recent weeks. There was another attempt to pull a cash machine out of the entrance to a bank in Arthur while a cutting torch was used to break into an ATM in Buffalo.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says investigators from his department and Barnes and Lamoure counties are working to come up with suspects along with Fargo police and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He’s confident that their work will lead to the identification of suspects.

City View Convenience store near Litchville was the first business to be hit early last month. A cash machine was pulled out of the building. Earlier this week, the same thing happened at the Cenex Farmer’s Union convenience store in Litchville.

On. Dec. 13, Fargo police responded to the Biltmore Hotel & Suites on Main Ave. An ATM had been stolen from there.