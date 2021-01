West Fargo Boys Basketball Remains Unbeaten With Win Over Shanley

Packer beat the Deacons 57-49

FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo boys basketball played their first game of the New Year Thursday night and it was an important one. Win against Shanley and stay undefeated.

The Packers did just that. Holding a nine-point lead at the half and finishing with a 57-49 victory on the road.

They’ll look to stay unbeaten facing Grand Forks Red River on Tuesday.