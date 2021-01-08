Essentia Health may acquire CHI in North Dakota, Minnesota

FARGO – Fargo and Duluth-based Essentia Health and CommonSpirit Health have signed a letter of intent for CommonSpirit-owned facilities operating under the CHI brand in North Dakota and Minnesota to join Essentia Health.

The deal would include CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck and 13 critical access hospitals, along with associated clinics and living communities now operated by CommonSpirit and CHI Health at Home home-health and hospice agencies.

In a joint statement, leaders from Essentia and CommonSpirit say they look forward to continuing their strategic discussions, building on their mutually held commitment to the health and vitality of the region.

“This is an exciting opportunity to extend our passion for excellence in rural health care to additional communities,” says Essentia CEO David C. Herman, MD. “We’re grateful that our shared Benedictine heritage and values form a strong foundation for our ongoing discussions.

It would be an honor to carry on the rich tradition of high-quality Catholic health care evident today in these CHI facilities.”

“CommonSpirit wants patients in this region to have access to a strong network of rural and tertiary hospitals, primary and specialty care, and telehealth services,” said Cliff Robertson, MD, senior vice president for CommonSpirit’s Midwest division. “Essentia Health is well-positioned to integrate these facilities into a continuum of care, while carrying on the Catholic heritage and mission of these facilities. We look forward to continuing our conversations.”

Signing a letter of intent is the first step in the process of reaching a formal agreement to transfer ownership of these facilities. Herman and Robertson say it is the hope of both organizations that the due-diligence process moves forward smoothly, and the CHI facilities could join Essentia by summer 2021