LIVE: Growing Need For Mentors At Big Brothers/Big Sisters

Growing Need For Mentors At Big Brothers/Big Sisters

BBBS Highlighting Success Stories During National Mentoring Month

It’s a growing problem in the Metro: kids needing mentors. And this month, Big Brothers/Big Sisters is sharing just how important mentors can be to kids in need.

January is National Mentoring Month.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters is sharing success stories from their program on social media.

Program Director Susan Smith says the list of kids who need a mentor keeps growing.

More than 100 are on the waiting list now, and they’re having to wait longer to find a match.

But finding a mentor can be all the difference in a child’s development.

She adds, “You know having the mentor can really aid in that growth and development. We see that kids are doing better in school. They have better relationships with their peers and family, and they have a better outlook and sense of future.”

Being a Big only takes a few hours a month. The sign-up process can be done virtually. Click here to find out more information about Big Brothers/Big Sisters.