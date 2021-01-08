Moorhead Boys Hockey Begins A Season Unlike Any Other

Spuds welcoming new protocols as season begins

MOORHEAD, Minn. — After a two month wait, Spuds hockey returns to Moorhead Sports Arena next week. Before putting skates to ice, its the extra precautions taken that have been a challenge.

Players and coaches must wear masks under their helmets while practicing, drills and huddles are separated and the players can’t use their locker rooms instead dressing spread out outside the boards.

Despite all the change, its just become part of the norm.

“The first day was tough for kids. It seems like everyday they’ve got more comfortable,” head coach Jon Ammerman said. “Hopefully by the time we get in full swing, not only are they in shape and they’re able to cope with that but they’ve figured out what works for them. Some guys are trying different types of masks because there are different options for kids.”

“I’ve been trying out new masks. Seeing which one has worked best and changing masks every practice,” senior forward Max Dronen said. “They get wet a lot so you have to change them out frequently.”

“Just the time we’ve had it on our faces I think we’ve had them on since the summer working out together and everything,” senior defenseman Grant Frisch said. “Its pretty easy getting use to now.”

On top of all the new protocols, the Spuds are going through a youth movement. Losing one of the top goaltenders in the state, Hudson Hodges and their top goal scorer Caden Triggs. It gives the opportunity for fresh faces to bask in the spotlight.

Were a young team. Were fast. I think there is a lot of hungry guys on our team,” Dronen said. “Were going to have a lot of competition this year. I think its going to push everyone to be their best everyday.”

“With the few seniors we have back, our leadership is going to guide this team very well and we’ll be pretty good,” Frisch said.

A lot of new faces. A lot of new inter-squad competition,” Ammerman said. “A lot of guys moving up from bantam but also from our junior varsity team. Its been a healthy competition so far and the pace has been really good so far.”

Once the pucks drops, it will take some patience to see success, however the Spuds are riding into the season on a high.

“I might be a lot of new faces but these kids overall have had a lot of success throughout the years and it’ll take a little time to transition from their previous playing,” Ammerman said. “We have plenty of skill its just inexperience right now so were excited to get that first game in against a great opponent in Grand Rapids and then we’ll learn from there.

That game with Grand Rapids is next Saturday at home.