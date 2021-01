NDSU Men’s Basketball Improves to 3-0 in Summit League

Bison beat Mavericks in home opener 71-69

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State men’s basketball hit the home floor for the first time since last February.

Both teams took it down to the wire as the Bison won at the buzzer.

Sam Greisel lead the way with 21 points. Rocky Kreuser added 19.

Rematch is Saturday night at the SHAC 7:30 p.m. tip-off.