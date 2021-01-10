Two seriously injured after vehicle crashes into Fargo power pole

Xcel Energy worked to restore power to the area after the crash

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two people suffered serious injuries after crashing their vehicle into a power pole.

Fargo Police say it happened at 1st Avenue and 14th Street South shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was headed west on 1st Avenue when it veered directly into the pole.

The female driver and male passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The crash caused power outages in the area.

Xcel Energy was on scene working to restore the power and fix the heavy damage.

Police say speeding appears to be a factor in the crash.