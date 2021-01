Air Kraft: Shanley’s Conner Kraft Wins High School Play of the Week

Kraft won with 61 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week goes to Shanley’s Conner Kraft.

The Deacons took home just over 61 percent of the votes. Kraft had a big dunk against West Fargo.

Congrats to Kraft and the Deacons for taking home the win.