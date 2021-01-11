Fargo Police Department swears in two new officers

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police Department welcomes new officers to its law enforcement team.

Officer Alex Torp is from New Prague, Minnesota, a graduate from University of North Dakota and a Lieutenant in the North Dakota Army National Guard.

Officer Matthew Wolbersen comes from Alexandria, Minnesota and is a recent graduate from North Dakota State University.

“Today is an important day for these new officers as they begin a challenging but rewarding career as guardians of our Fargo community. We are here to make sure that everyone that lives, visits and is in our community for a special event, etc., can do so safely and the public spaces are free of crime and fear,” Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said.

Both officers have completed 12 weeks of police academy training.

The next police academy training course will be tuition free and begins in May.