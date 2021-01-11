LIVE:14-Year-Old Preparing To Take On Famed Beargrease Sled Dog Race

Eva Robinson's Goal Is To Race Jr. Iditarod In Alaska

CAVALIER, ND – Eva Robinson is 14 years old.

The Cavalier, North Dakota teen is about to take one 120 miles of snow-covered trails with a team of dogs as part of this month’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Northern Minnesota.

Her passion is almost literally lifelong. She’s been on dog sleds ever since she could walk. She started racing three years ago. Her goal is to reach the Jr. Iditarod race in Alaska next year.

Her kennel includes 14 racing dogs. She’ll take 8 of them on the Beargrease 120 Junior race. Her father, Justin, will take the remaining 6 on the shorter Beargrease 40 mile course. They’re the only two Beargrease competitors from North Dakota.

They’ve been training dogs ever since temperatures started to go down back in August. As the race nears, her emotions rum the gamut.

She says, “I’m very excited for the Beargrease. It’s a major stepping stone before the Junior, and so I’m very excited for that. I’m nervous because we don’t have any snow here and we’ve been having to travel to train.”

Owning and training that many dogs takes a lot of resources. So, not only is Eva a musher, she’s an entrepreneur. She started her own business, Eva Diva Puppy Snacks. She sells dog treats and merch to help her reach her goal. Click here to check out more. Learn more about her story in the interview above.