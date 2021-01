NDSU Football Loses Spring Opponent

Indiana State Opts out of spring season

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana — North Dakota State football has lost an opponent in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference season.

Indiana State has decided to opt out. Both sides were scheduled to play on March 6th in Terre Haute.

The Sycamores sighted the short turnaround between the spring and fall as the main reason. In the next nine months, 19 games are slated to take place.