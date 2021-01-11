North Dakota native Dave Lee retiring from long broadcast career

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Hatton, N.D. native who became one of the top radio personalities in the nation is calling it a career.

After 32 years, Dave Lee is stepping away from the microphone at WCCO Radio in Minneapolis.

Before he made his move to major market radio, Lee spent about 10 years at KFGO in Fargo, where he was a program director and afternoon drive host. In 1989, Lee’s career took him to the Twin Cities, which he says, was not an easy decision.

“The first time, I said no, so for me going to work at KFGO and playing ball with my buddies, doing all the things you can do…it was not that difficult for me to stay in Fargo. So the second time it turned out to be a good decision.”

Lee says he learned to work hard as a teenager, picking potatoes and driving sugar beet trucks. He says growing up in North Dakota is a big part of his success.

“I’m thankful that I grew up where I did, who I did, and how I did. I just think that the work ethic there in the Red River Valley, I mean there’s no doubt that that was instrumental.”

Lee says even though he’ll be officially retired, it doesn’t mean that he’s going to disappear. “I still have some gas in the tank and I still have energy, I hope.”

Lee has won numerous awards during his long career, including 3 Emmys. He’s also helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the University of Minnesota Children’s Hospital.

His last day on the job is April 30.