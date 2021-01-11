Walz denounces Minnesota GOP leaders for hedging on vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz is criticizing Minnesota Republican leaders for refusing to clearly say the presidential election was free and fair.

The Democratic governor also disclosed that troopers had to take his 14-year-old son to safety last Wednesday during a “Storm the Capitol” protest in St. Paul, which later shifted to the governor’s residence.

That rally coincided with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. The two top Republicans in the Legislature, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, both agreed Joe Biden won, but stopped short of rejecting claims that the election was rigged.